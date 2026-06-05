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Two workers killed as heavy crane crumbles at Faridabad construction site; rescue efforts under way

The accident triggered chaos at the construction site, as workers rushed to rescue their colleagues who were caught in the wreckage.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 19:10 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 19:10 IST
India NewsHaryanaFaridabad

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