Two workers killed as heavy crane crumbles at Faridabad construction site; rescue efforts under way

<p>Faridabad: At least two workers died, while several others are feared trapped, after a heavy crane involved in construction of a flyover connecting the Jewar airport in Noida to Faridabad lost balance and overturned on Thursday evening, police said.</p>.<p>Rescue operations are under way to evacuate the trapped workers, they added.</p>.<p>The accident triggered chaos at the construction site, as workers rushed to rescue their colleagues who were caught in the wreckage.</p>.<p>After receiving information, police teams arrived at the scene and began rescue operations. Aided by construction staff and local villagers, rescue efforts are underway to free the workers trapped under the crane, officials said, adding that heavy machinery has been deployed to expedite the operation.</p>.Delhi fire tragedy: 11 Africans, two from Turkmenistan among dead; 10 on ventilator support.<p>Several rescued workers were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.</p>.<p>According to eyewitnesses, heavy rain during the day had made the construction site muddy and slippery.</p>.<p>After the rain subsided, workers returned to work in the afternoon. While lifting girders for the flyover, the heavy crane lost balance and toppled to the ground.</p>.<p>Around six to seven workers were present at the scene during the incident. It is feared that three to four of them were crushed under the crane, witnesses said.</p>.<p>Officials later confirmed that two workers have died in the incident so far.</p>.<p>A Faridabad police spokesperson said the cause of the accident is being investigated. The exact extent of the damage will only be known after the rescue operation is complete and all the trapped workers are evacuated.</p>.<p>The administration is monitoring the incident, he added.</p>.<p>The official said work is underway to lift the massive collapsed crane. Gas cutters are being used to cut the structure to free the trapped workers.</p>.<p>National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) representatives, administrative officials, and a large police force are present at the scene.</p>