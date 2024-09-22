Vanvasi society has played an important role in creating the Vedas: Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram chief

New Delhi: Like Sanatani traditions, Vanvasi too has a deep rooted history in the country, said Satyendra Singh, chief of the RSS affiliate tribal body, Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, on Sunday.

Singh was speaking at the three-day-long workers meet, Akhil Bhartiya Karyakarta Sammelan, in the presence of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and others at Haryana’s Samalkha.

“All of us have our roots in the forests. The Vanvasi (forest-based) society has also played an important role in creating the ancient Vedas.

"The festivals and worship methods of all the tribal societies are similar to the Sanatani tradition, the meaning of which is the same,” Singh said at the gathering. He added that the differentiation between tribal communities and others was a “gift” from the British.