Vinesh Phogat should be sent to Rajya Sabha, says Bhupinder Hooda

New Delhi: Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday said he would have nominated wrestler Vinesh Phogat to the Rajya Sabha if the Congress had the numbers in the state assembly.

The grappler bid adieu to her international wrestling career on Thursday, saying she did not have the strength to continue.

Announcing her decision to retire on social media, the 29-year-old -- disqualified from the Olympic Games after being found 100 gm overweight ahead of her gold medal bout in the 50 kg category -- sought forgiveness from everyone who supported her.