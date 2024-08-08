Vinesh Phogat should be sent to Rajya Sabha, says Bhupinder Hooda; Uncle Mahavir asks 'why did he not send Geeta'

Bypolls to a Rajya Sabha seat, which became vacant after Deepender Hooda was elected to Lok Sabha, will be held on September 3. After being disqualified from the wrestling gold medal match due to being overweight, Phogat announced her retirement from the sport.

"To motivate her … There are Rajya Sabha polls soon ... We don't have a majority, else I would have nominated her. She has made us all proud," the senior Hooda told reporters.

Deepender Hooda said, "she has not lost, she has won. She has won the hearts of people and is an inspiration for the youngsters. A Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana has fallen vacant as I have come to the Lok Sabha. The election notification has come. What Hooda sahab said today, she should be given a Rajya Sabha seat. I urge all parties of Haryana to consider this."