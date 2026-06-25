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Viral video row: CCTV footage shows two Punjab cops visiting Gurugram hotel, say police

The development comes amid a political storm triggered by an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Mann on June 15.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsPunjabgurugramBhagwant Mann

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