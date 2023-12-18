VP Dhankhar equates 'anti-national narratives' to Covid virus, praises PM for never leaving path of duty

The philosophy of Gita is the bedrock of Indian civilisation, its culture and in the present times the soul of India's governance with an emphasis on objectivity, transparency, equity and commitment to universal brotherhood, said the vice president.

He said today India is making rapid progress in varied fields.

"..We are a world power, we stand for peace, we stand for global stability. We want to take our Bharat in 2047 at peak when we will be into centenary celebration of our Independence," he said.

Referring to the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Hamas conflict, Dhankhar said, "After the World War II, the world has not seen this much pain as it is seeing today."

"We are virtually sitting on a volcano. World's two 'configurations' -- one Israel-Hamas and another Ukraine-Russia -- are well known," he said, while adding Gita's philosophy is as relevant today as never before. "And India's Prime Minister has made two historic statements in the past. First one was nearly one-and-a-half years back that 'we are not living in an era of expansion'. In saying so, the PM took pride this country never in its history has thought of expansion. We have suffered invasions, incursions of all kinds, but we have never believed in expansion policy," he said.

When there were two big issues before the world, PM Modi taking guidance from the Gita said that every possible effort should be made to avoid war, through dialogue and diplomacy, Dhankhar said.

Making a reference to the Mahabharat era, he said no effort was spared by Lord Krishna to ensure that there be no war. "But once this becomes inevitable, even then Lord Krishna gave 'gyan' to Arjuna which we need to ponder upon today," he said.

Lord Krishna told Arjuna never to leave path of duty...and "today PM Modi is doing so", he said.

Dhankhar also praised Chief Minister Khattar and described him as a "true follower" of the Gita.

The vice president said that while Khattar's identity as a chief minister is endearing to the people, he is known for transparency, fairness and accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said the Gita is not just a book or scripture, it is the "essence of life, Gita is universal and eternal".

Khattar, while speaking on the occasion, also said that PM Modi is following the path of Lord Ram, while in his duties and actions, he is walking on the path of Lord Krishna.