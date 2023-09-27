Watch: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar rides bike to catch helicopter on 'Car-Free Day'

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Khattar was seen riding a Royal Enfield motorbike on his way to the airport on Tuesday, which is a 'car-free day' in Karnal.

Khattar, on September 1, had announced Tuesdays as 'car-free days' in the city. The chief minister made this announcement while addressing a gathering of youth during the flagging-off ceremony of the 'Drug-free Haryana Cyclothon rally'.

In the video that has gone viral, Khattar can be seen riding comfortably on the motorbike. It was later revealed that he did not use the car and instead opted for a motorbike to go to the airport where he was scheduled to board his helicopter.

Khattar himself posted a video of his bike ride and said, Be it “Car Free Day” or the resolve to make “Drug-free Haryana”, it cannot be accomplished without public cooperation."