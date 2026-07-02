'Will move pillar to post': Gurugram resident killed in Thar hit-and-run; parents heartbreaking video for justice goes viral

<p>Gurugram resident Surendra Mattoo's only wish now is to ensure justice for his deceased son, Sarthak, whom the fates took away from him and his 60-year-old wife just days before his 34th birthday in a cruel hit-and-run accident involving a Thar. </p><p>Sarthak Mattoo, an employee of an event management company, was killed near the Rajokri flyover in Delhi after the Thar allegedly rammed into his motorcycle and fled, without even attempting to check if the victim could be saved. </p><p>Surendra Mattoo remembers how he had gifted his son an expensive helmet and Sarthak promised to wear it while riding his bike always. His father says he was wearing it on the day of the accident but it still could not save him. </p>.Speeding Thar kills three near Gurugram, driver arrested.<p>"I got him a very expensive helmet and made him promise that he would always wear it so he remained safe. He was wearing the helmet, yet it couldn't save him. Now what do I do?" </p><p>Surendra Mattoo says his son's life could have been saved if the driver of the Thar had stopped and helped him instead of fleeing. </p><p>"He just ran over him and left him to die," Surendra Mattoo laments. </p><p>In a video which has now gone viral, the grieving parents are seen asking for justice for their only son who has been so cruelly taken away from them.</p><p>"We want justice for our son, his killers are roaming free...I will sell everything if I have to but I will fight to get my son justice," Surendra Mattoo is seen beseeching in the video as his wife looks on with teary eyes. </p><p>"I want this message to go global. This is me and my wife, we are half-dead. Our only child was killed in a hit-and-run case on June 25. But nothing has happened. I don't know what the Police Department is doing." </p><p>Appealing to everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the Delhi Police Commissioner, the grieving father begged for justice. </p>.Dwarka SUV crash | Did accused, sister attempt to shift blame onto victim?.<p>The video has sparked an outrage on social media. The family belongs to the Kashmiri Pandit community and had moved to Delhi in 1984 in search of a better future.</p><p>"It had already been difficult for us to leave our home and come here. Now my only child has also been taken away from me. Mera jawan beta chheen liya (My young son has been snatched away from me)," Surendra Mattoo said.</p><p>Some reports claimed that the vehicle was registered in the name of a Bengaluru-based private company, having been leased to one Sagar Saha (29), a native of Bihar and an employee of the company. Saha told the police that he was in the passenger seat while his friend Apurv Singh (30) had been in the driver's seat. </p><p>Singh was arrested in connection with the case and further investigation is underway.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>