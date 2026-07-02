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'Will move pillar to post': Gurugram resident killed in Thar hit-and-run; parents heartbreaking video for justice goes viral

Surendra Mattoo says his son's life could have been saved if the driver of the Thar had stopped and helped him instead of fleeing.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsRoad accidenthit-and-run casethar

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