<p>NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it will not allow anybody to touch <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/keep-off-the-aravallis-3850789">the Aravalli range </a>as of now and that projects could only be considered on the basis of a comprehensive, scientifically grounded report prepared by a panel of experts.</p><p>The top court emphasised that Aravalli has a full range and "we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravali as a composite range."</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi was hearing interim applications filed in the pending 1995 PIL titled 'In Re: TN Godavarman Thirumulpad'. </p><p>The matter was related to the Aravali Zoo Safari project.</p><p>Haryana government counsel submitted that they have already restricted the safari project to 3,300 acres and that revised DPR (detailed project report) is yet to be examined. </p><p>"We will not grant any permission for even a single inch today," the bench said.</p><p>"We are not permitting anything and we do not want the platform of this court… I am sorry to say, I am using blunt language, sometimes some friendly matches also takes place here… therefore, we have to be cautious and that is the reason I want to refer some matters back to the high courts," the bench added.</p><p>The Haryana state counsel insisted that CEC can examine the revised DPR. </p><p>The bench, however, said they are selective in their opinion and it does not want them to examine.</p><p>The state government contended that the Aravalli hills matter is altogether a different issue and the state is not proceeding any further in connection with safari.</p>.The Aravalli takeover and the price of progress.<p>"An action to form a DPR and seek its consideration by CEC is a step to establish the safari," the bench said.</p><p>"We are examining the entire issue comprehensively. Aravalli neither starts nor ends in Haryana. It neither starts nor ends in Rajasthan. Aravalli has a full range and we will take a holistic view depending on all aspects of the Aravalli as a composite range," the bench added.</p><p>The bench also asked, "at whose instance these applications were filed?"</p><p>A counsel informed the bench that five of the applicants are former forest officers and two of them are of Haryana cadre.</p><p>Haryana counsel said the safari matter is not a project of commercial purpose or mining. The bench, however, said, "We will not permit anything today, we are absolutely firm."</p>