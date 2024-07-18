Will support BJP-led Haryana govt unconditionally till end of term: Independent MLA Nayan Rawat

Chandigarh: Putting to rest speculation that he might withdraw support to the BJP government in Haryana, Independent MLA Nayan Pal Rawat said Thursday he will back the Nayab Singh Saini dispensation unconditionally till the end of its term.

The Prithla MLA, who was earlier reportedly unhappy with the functioning of some officers, told PTI, "The government has assured to take action in this regard and I am satisfied with its response." He said over the phone that he had brought to the government's notice that some officers "were working against its and the public's interest".

Asserting that his support to the BJP government will continue, Rawat said, "I cannot leave the BJP." "It has been my principle in life that if you stand with someone, you don't run away from there like a coward," he added.