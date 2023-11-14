Woman stabbed by husband over dispute in Gurugram, hospitalised

Gurugram: A woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband after a dispute on Diwali night in Om Nagar colony here, police said on Tuesday. Rukmani was rushed to civil hospital from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital in critical condition, they said. According to a complaint filed by the couple’s landlord Sumitra, at around 9 pm on November 12, Rukmani’s son came to her house and told her that his father Arvind Prasad had beaten up his mother.