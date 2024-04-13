JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

YouTuber couple kill themselves in Haryana

They had been living in the residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past month, police said.
Last Updated 13 April 2024, 13:31 IST

Follow Us

Chandigarh: A live-in couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a residential building Haryana's Jhajjar district, police said on Saturday.

Gravit (25) and Nandini (22) were YouTubers and hailed from Uttarakhand’s Dehradun, they said.

They had been living in the residential building located in Bahadurgarh for the past one month, police said.

The couple was taken to a hospital where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained why they took the extreme step.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 April 2024, 13:31 IST)
India NewsHaryana

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT