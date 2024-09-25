'Has BJP become bigger than RSS?': Arvind Kejriwal writes to Mohan Bhagwat

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal wrote letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, stating that BJP has diminished RSS stature.
"Has the son become so big now that it is showing attitude to his mother?" Kejriwal wrote, adding that Hindutva organisation was the master which should keep its child in control.
Kejriwal also wanted to know if the RSS agreed with the BJP's politics of using central agencies to break up parties and topple opposition governments, and inducting "corrupt" leaders into its fold.
He also questioned Bhagwat if he agreed with the BJP's politics of calling politicians "corrupt" and then inducting them into its fold.
