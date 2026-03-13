<p>AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday asked if Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi </a>was given any assurance by Iran that they will allow Indian ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Kejriwal's</a> remarks came after PM Modi said that he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian over the phone and discussed the "serious situation" in West Asia.</p><p>PM informed the Iranian President that the safety and security of Indian citizens, along with the need for uninterrupted flow of goods and energy, remain India's top priorities, PM wrote on X. </p><p>In a post on X, Kejriwal asked whether Indians would soon get a relief from the problems arising due to the West Asia conflict.</p>.<p>"Prime Minister ji, has the President of Iran assured you that they will allow our ships to pass through Hormuz? Will the countrymen soon be rid of this serious crisis?" asked Kejriwal in a post in Hindi. </p><p>Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping passage through which India's substantial energy imports come. Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday has also vowed to keep the Strait of Hormuz closed.</p>