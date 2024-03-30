'Has there been a scam worth thousands of crores?': Priyanka Gandhi questions govt over satellite broadband spectrum

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned the government over the new Telecom Bill recently passed in the Parliament and wondered whether there was a scam worth thousands of crores in the allocation of satellite broadband spectrum.

The Congress general secretary alleged that through the new Telecom Bill, the Narendra Modi government has "flouted" the rules and guidelines of the Supreme Court applicable since 2012.

Why was this done? she asked.

In a post on X in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi posed questions for the government.