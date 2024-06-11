'Hate campaign' by Congress: RSS member clarifies 'sexual exploitation allegations' against BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya

Breaking his silence on the row over 'sexual exploitation' allegations against BJP leader Amit Malviya, Kolkata-based lawyer Shantanu Sinha on Tuesday claimed that he in no way intended to malign Malviya and that the entire episode was the result of a "hate campaign" by the Congress.

Taking to social media, Sinha, an RSS member, wrote, "It is a great chagrin to me that the nastiest and most corrupted political party of the country, the Indian National Congress is spreading hate campaign against Amit Malaviya and BJP."

"I want to give a clear message that the post was not aimed to malign Malviya but as a caution not to get entangled in a honey trap, which was first brought to light by Tathagata Roy, ex-president of the State unit. If my post hurts Malaviya and/or undermines my party for such misinterpretation and edited version, I do express my heartfelt sorrow for the same," he clairified.