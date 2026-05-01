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Hate speech: No cognisable offence made out against Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma, says Supreme Court

In its judgement, the apex court noted that the high court had, on an independent assessment, held that the speeches do not disclose commission of any cognisable offence
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsDelhianti-CAA

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