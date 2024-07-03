Hathras 'satsang' tragedy: A look at deadliest stampedes in India

Over a 100 people were killed -- most of them elderly, women, and children -- at a 'satsang', a religious gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday when a stampede took place towards the end of the event.

While Bhole Baba, the man who was behind the event, is absconding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed anguish and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of the kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit the site today while the Chief Secretary has blamed overcrowding as one of the reasons for the tragedy. Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against the organisers.

There have been numerous other instances in India where people have died at stampedes in temples and other religious gatherings.

Here's a look at the deadliest stampedes in India over the years: