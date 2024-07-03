Hathras stampede: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demands law to deal with 'fake' godmen

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday suggested that a law should be enacted to deal with "fake" godmen and to ensure that Hathras-like stampede is not repeated. Over 100 people were killed in the stampede.
He was speaking after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made an obituary reference on the Hathras incident in which over 100 people who had gone to a 'satsang' (religious gathering) died in a stampede.
Dhankhar suggested that there should be a discussion on how to avoid such stampedes in Rajya Sabha in the next session and that the ruling side has indicated that they are mulling a law.
Kharge said that there are incidents of people gathering for religious functions in "blind faith" organised by godmen and there is no law to regulate it. "Such gatherings are held by many and there is no regulation where to organise it, how much area it should be take, how the access control is, where the nearest hospital should be, etc.," he said.
हाथरस के सत्संग में जैसा हादसा हुआ, ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए कोई कानून नहीं है।— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 3, 2024
इसलिए इस तरह के कार्यक्रमों में लोगों की सुरक्षा के लिए कानून बनने चाहिए।
जैसे- सत्संग कितनी बड़ी जगह में हो रहा है, वहाँ से अस्पताल कितनी दूर है।
ये जरूरी है कि कर्नाटक और… pic.twitter.com/8UWy2AZgO7
People are flocking to such gatherings without knowing these and then such big incidents are happening, he said adding some of the "fake" godmen are now in jail.
"Like the incident that happened at the Hathras satsang, there is no law in place to ensure the safety of people at such events. Therefore, laws should be made to protect people in such programmes. It is important that laws be made against 'blind faith' in states like Karnataka and Maharashtra so that 'fake people' who loot others can be banned," he said demanding a statement from either Home Minister Amit Shah or Leader of House JP Nadda on the Hathras incident.
Dhankhar said Nadda had indicated about the government's intention during a meeting at his chamber. "What the Leader of Opposition has suggested is important...We should work together so that such incidents, which are avoidable, are avoided," he added.
The incident in Hathras happened on Tuesday when devotees of 'Bhole Baba', who is a former UP police personnel Surajpal Singh, tried to reach near the dais after the programme to have a closer look at him .