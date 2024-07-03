Hathras stampede: LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demands law to deal with 'fake' godmen

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday suggested that a law should be enacted to deal with "fake" godmen and to ensure that Hathras-like stampede is not repeated. Over 100 people were killed in the stampede.

He was speaking after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar made an obituary reference on the Hathras incident in which over 100 people who had gone to a 'satsang' (religious gathering) died in a stampede.

Dhankhar suggested that there should be a discussion on how to avoid such stampedes in Rajya Sabha in the next session and that the ruling side has indicated that they are mulling a law.