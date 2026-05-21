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'Have asked all high courts to conduct online hearings': CJI Surya Kant

Last week, the apex court decided to hear cases only through video conference on Mondays and Fridays.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 07:08 IST
India NewsChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtHigh Courtjustice surya kant

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