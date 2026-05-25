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Have enough stocks, fuel supply adequate across India despite panic buying: Centre

The ministry official also encouraged shifting to alternatives such as piped natural gas (PNG) and induction cookers wherever possible.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 16:48 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsLPGdieselPetrol

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