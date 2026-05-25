Have enough stocks, fuel supply adequate across India despite panic buying: Centre

<p>New Delhi: Amid reports of panic buying and temporary dry-outs at some pumps in Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh, the Centre on Monday said it is closely monitoring fuel supplies on a daily basis and taking immediate steps to ensure sufficient stocks of petrol, diesel, and LPG at retail outlets. </p><p>Insisting that country has enough stocks of all three fuels, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas told media persons that Oil marketing companies were closely tracking retail outlets and replenishing stocks to prevent any fuel dry-outs. </p>.Fuel demand surge due to bulk buyers' shift to retail pumps: Centre.<p>She attributed the shortages at a few outlets to a sudden 20-30 per cent surge in demand triggered by heightened agricultural consumption, bulk users shifting to retail pumps due to price advantages, and consumers moving from private outlets to public sector ones where fuel is cheaper by at least Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 3 for diesel. </p><p>She emphasised that normal stock levels at pumps cover 2-3 days of demand, and the sudden spike has created last-mile logistical challenges in replenishing supplies quickly, even though depots and terminals hold sufficient reserves.</p><p>The government has urged consumers to avoid panic buying and conserve fuel. Sharma encouraged shifting to alternatives such as piped natural gas (PNG) and induction cookers wherever possible.</p>.Centre asks states to remain vigilant against bulk consumers at fuel pumps.<p>In a proactive measure, the Centre held a video conference with officials from all states and union territories, seeking their cooperation to monitor local situations and prevent hoarding or mismanagement. </p><p>State governments have also been roped in to check any irregularities, she said. </p><p>Despite global energy disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict — which has impacted about 40 per cent of India's crude oil imports, 90 per cent of LPG imports, and 65 per cent of natural gas imports — Sharma said India has secured alternative sources for crude oil and ramped up domestic LPG production at refineries to around 50,000 tonnes per day.</p>