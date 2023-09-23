Have never spoken anything against Ajit Pawar, says Supriya Sule

Talking to reporters after paying obeisance to the elephant-headed deity at the Kasba Ganpati pandal, she said, “I never ask anything to God, I only thank them. This year, the state has received less rain, so I prayed to God for Maharashtra to receive good showers.”

Asked about her recent speech referring to “bhai (brother)” in Parliament, Sule said, “Ajit Dada is my elder brother and I have never spoken anything against him. Whatever I said in Parliament is not against any person but against the statements made by honourable PM Modiji and Amit Shah.”

Speaking in Parliament on the women's reservation bill, Sule had said, "Har ghar mein aise bhai nahi hote hain jo behan ka kalyan dekhte hain (not every house has a brother that likes to see the well-being of the sister).” She said Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised her party for the last 10 years but now he doesn’t say that NCP is a “Naturally Corrupt Party”.