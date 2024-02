Have not presented my resignation to anyone: Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu dismisses rumours amid crisis in govt

While Jairam Thakur has said that Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has tendered his resignation, the latter was quoted by news agency ANI as saying that, 'Neither anyone asked for my resignation nor I have presented my resignation to anyone. We will prove the majority. We will win, the people of Himachal will win...'