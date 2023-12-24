JOIN US
india

Have not received WFI suspension letter yet: Sanjay Singh

The Sports Ministry has suspended the WFI till further orders after the newly-elected body made a "hasty announcement" of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals "without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers" to prepare.
Last Updated 24 December 2023, 07:35 IST

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, on Sunday said he hasn't received any letter regarding the suspension of the WFI body, adding he is yet to receive the details as he refrained from commenting on the issue.

"I was in a flight and I don't know the details. I have not even received the letter. I will first take a look at the letter and then take a step. I don't want to make a comment right now," news agency PTI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying in response to a media query after the sports ministry announced its decision to suspend WFI body till further notice.

More details to follow...

(Published 24 December 2023, 07:35 IST)
