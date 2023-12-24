Have not received WFI suspension letter yet: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, on Sunday said he hasn't received any letter regarding the suspension of the WFI body, adding he is yet to receive the details as he refrained from commenting on the issue.

"I was in a flight and I don't know the details. I have not even received the letter. I will first take a look at the letter and then take a step. I don't want to make a comment right now," news agency PTI quoted Sanjay Singh as saying in response to a media query after the sports ministry announced its decision to suspend WFI body till further notice.