'HC best suited to understand needs of judicial service,' SC rejects Haryana's plea for entrusting task to PSC

The Supreme Court has said that the High Court is best situated to understand the needs of the judicial service and judges of the High Court who participate in the selection process have domain knowledge both of the subject and of the nature of the job.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud dismissed a plea by the Haryana government for permission to conduct the entire selection process of judicial officers through the Public Service Commission.
The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, rejected an application by the Haryana government to modify the previous order which entrusted the task of recruitment to a committee comprising three judges of the High Court, and Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Chairperson of Haryana Public Service Commission.
The court noted the state government has not placed sufficient material to warrant a deviation from the course of action, pursued since 2007, for over 15 years, including, as recently as by the notification of December 14, 2020.
"The state government has not come by placing objective data which would indicate either the inability of the High Court to perform its task thus far or demonstrating that there have been deficiencies in the process conducted by the High Court," the bench said.
It also relied upon Article 234 of the Constitution which provided that appointments to the judicial service of a State, other than district judges, shall be made by the Governor of the State in accordance with the rules made by him in that behalf, after consultation with the State Public Service Commission and with the High Court exercising jurisdiction in relation to such State.
The court also referred to the decision taken in the Conference of Chief Justices and Chief Ministers by which the High Courts were to be entrusted with the role of making appointments to the judicial service. The court said several states have already ensured the amendment of their Rules framed under Articles 234 and 309 by entrusting the selection process to the High CourtsIn other States where the work was being conducted under the authority of the Public Service Commission, the work of selection was being supervised by a committee appointed by the High Court, it said.
The court ordered the state government to take necessary steps within two weeks for filling up 175 vacancies of Junior Civil Judges at the earliest by a committee consisting of three judges of the High Court nominated by the Chief Justice, the Chief Secretary of the State of Haryana, the Advocate General and the Chairperson of the Haryana Public Service Commission.