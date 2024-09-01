'HC can quash FIR even after charge sheet is filed,' Supreme Court ends proceedings in Gujarat dowry harassment case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said the High Court can quash a criminal case even after the charge sheet has been filed, while setting aside a Gujarat High Court's order declining to end the proceedings related to 2002 dowry harassment case, despite the parties having severed their marital ties by mutual consent in 2004.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said the High Court under Section 482, CrPC retains the power to quash an FIR, even after charge-sheet under Section 173(2) is filed, provided a satisfaction is reached among others that either the FIR and the charge-sheet read together, even accepted as true and correct without rebuttal, does not disclose commission of any offence.

"Continuation of proceedings arising out of such an FIR would in fact be an abuse of the process of law as well as of the court given the peculiar circumstances of each particular case," the bench said in a recent order.