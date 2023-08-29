HC dismisses plea challenging election of Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi to Lok Sabha

The high court said, “Upon a comprehensive scrutiny, the court finds that the present election petition fundamentally lacks ‘material facts’, which are essential to confer it with a cause of action. Sans any underpinning material, the petitioner’s broad averments are insufficient to sustain the allegations of electoral corrupt practices.”

The high court dismissed the election petition filed by Ramesh, who had contested as an independent candidate in the 2019 general election for the New Delhi parliamentary constituency against Lekhi. BJP's Lekhi, the Union Minister of State for Culture, had defeated her nearest Congress rival Ajay Maken by over 2.50 lakh votes.