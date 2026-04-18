HC imposes Rs 25K cost on education society for violating its own undertaking

<p>Bengaluru: The high court has imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 upon Al-Jamia Mahamadiyah Education Society, Mumbai, and Al-Jamia Mahamadiyah Education Society, RK Hegde Nagar, Bengaluru, for abuse of process of law.</p>.<p>The Al-Jamia Mahamadiyah Education Society, Mumbai, along with The Al-Jamia Mahamadiyah Education Society, Bengaluru, had filed the petition seeking modification of Registration Certificate and other documents depicting their name and to issue modified certificate under Rule 7 of Karnataka Education Institutions (Classification and Registration) Rules, 1997.</p>.<p>On the other hand, the authorities contended that the information provided by Public Trust Registration Office, Mumbai, indicated that the Registration Certificate submitted by the institution claiming registration on April 16, 1979, is a fake certificate of registration.</p>.<p>It was further submitted that there is no society namely ‘Jamiya Mohameddiya Education Society’, registered before the competent authority at Mumbai.</p>.Karnataka HC slaps Rs 1L cost on petitioners against minister’s statement on grading system for third language.<p>The court noted that the institution in the name of Saamar International Islamic School has opened admission to the students up to class 7, stipulating the annual fee at Rs 16,500 and Rs 20,000 for High School and also, demanding Rs 12,000 for annual transportation fee from the students.</p>.<p>The court also pointed out that all these were contrary to the undertaking given before the high court of Karnataka court on February 2, 2026.</p> <p>“The aforementioned fact is undisputed as the same was advertised in the Saalar daily newspaper and a copy of the newspaper is also enclosed. In that view of the matter, as the petitioner-institution has violated the undertaking given before this court and has started admission of students, contrary to the undertaking given before this court on 02.02.2026 and therefore, it is a clear abuse of process of law by the petitioner-institution and as such, the writ petition has to be dismissed with imposition of exemplary costs, in view of the declaration of law made by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Meghmala and others,” Justice E S Indiresh said.</p>