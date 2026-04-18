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HC imposes Rs 25K cost on education society for violating its own undertaking

The court also pointed out that all these were contrary to the undertaking given before the high court of Karnataka court on February 2, 2026.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 01:28 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 01:28 IST
India NewsEducation

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