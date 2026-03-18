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'HC judges differed on correct answer': Supreme Court orders appointment of two candidates to post of law officer

Municipal Corporation Chandigarh told accommodate two candidates to the post of law officer by creating a supernumerary post.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:39 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 06:39 IST
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