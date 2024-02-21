He inspired generations of jurists to uphold Constitution's sanctity: Rahul Gandhi on Fali S Nariman

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday condoled legal doyen Fali S Nariman's death, with Rahul Gandhi saying his contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution and civil liberties.

Veteran advocate Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.

In a post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the death of eminent jurist, senior advocate and a fierce votary of constitutional civil liberties, Fali S Nariman, is a huge loss to the legal system.

"A Padma Vibhushan recipient, his unwavering commitment to his principles remained steadfast and admirable. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and compatriots. May his soul rest in peace," Kharge said on the microblogging platform.