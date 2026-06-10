'He is a millstone around India’s neck': Congress attacks PM Modi as he surpasses 'Nehru record'
Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Nehru won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 Lok Sabha elections with decisive majorities. Modi, on the other hand, 'did not secure even a simple majority by a considerable margin in 2024'
Jawaharlal Nehru became Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947 presiding over a stellar Cabinet - the likes of which have rarely been seen in the world. Over the next five years, modern India came into being.
Over 560 princely states were integrated peacefully into the…