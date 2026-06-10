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'He is a millstone around India’s neck': Congress attacks PM Modi as he surpasses 'Nehru record'

Jairam Ramesh pointed out that Nehru won the 1952, 1957 and 1962 Lok Sabha elections with decisive majorities. Modi, on the other hand, 'did not secure even a simple majority by a considerable margin in 2024'
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 06:07 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiJawaharlal Nehru

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