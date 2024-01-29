'He Nitished me' to 'Paltu Chacha': Nitish Kumar's 'swing politics' sparks humour fest

Another post used the photograph of him taking oath and said: '#NitishKumar oath review: Why’s he still reading from the script?, By now he should’ve been doing it in his Pyjamas, Red & Black theme is suspicious. Is there a Netflix deal?, Will Chirag Paswan play Nitish if it’s not a docu? #BiharPolitics #BiharCM.' 'Nitish Kumar who was the CM of Bihar was disappointed with the work of Nitish Kumar, so he asked Nitish Kumar to resign and then Nitish Kumar became the new CM of Bihar. Repeat 8 more times,' added another.