<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday claimed that former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, who resigned citing health reasons last year, was forced to step down after the BJP-led government found that he was exchanging "explosive" ideas with opposition leaders. </p><p>The party, in an editorial in its mouthpiece <em>Saamana, </em>claimed would often give sermons praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP as the chairman of Rajya Sabha and thought it would keep his constitutional post. </p><p>However, the editorial said the government "issued orders and Dhankhar had to permanently sit at home". </p><p>Further, the party claimed that Dhankar was in good health on the day of his resignation, adding that he never said he would be quitting because he was unwell.</p><p>"The former vice-president has brought the truth before people. But he should shed light on what transpired behind the scenes in his Parliament office," the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) said.</p><p>"Dhankar had established a good relationship with political parties opposed to the government, and he would exchange explosive ideas in his private meetings with them," it added. </p><p>The editorial said the government got the information about these meetings.</p><p>"It was then decided (by the government) that the vice-president was not well and needed treatment and rest. Accordingly, a medical certificate was prepared and attached to the resignation letter," the party claimed.</p><p>Dhankhar stepped down as the vice president on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons and medical advice. </p><p>His exit created a political storm and there was speculation that the Opposition allege that he had quit under pressure from the government.</p>