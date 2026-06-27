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Health Minister Nadda to launch revamped Aarogya Setu app on June 29

The new Aarogya Setu 2.0 will offer citizens a single digital gateway to access health services and manage their personal health records.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 10:55 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 10:55 IST
India NewsJP NaddaIndiaAarogya Setu

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