Health Minister Nadda to launch revamped Aarogya Setu app on June 29

<p>New Delhi: Union Health Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=%20J%20P%20Nadda"> J P Nadda</a> on Monday will launch a revamped Aarogya Setu application, initially launched as a COVID-19 contact-tracing platform, which would now function as a platform to maintain comprehensive personal health records.</p>.<p>The Centre's new Aarogya Setu 2.0 will offer citizens a single digital gateway to access health services, manage their personal health records, and promote the wider adoption of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) services, a statement said.</p>.<p>Originally developed by the government during the COVID-19 pandemic for contact tracing, risk awareness and citizen engagement, the application was later handed over by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to the National Health Authority for long-term integration into India's digital health ecosystem.</p>.<p>According to officials, Aarogya Setu 2.0 has been redesigned in line with the vision of ABDM and leverages the application's nearly 20 crore downloads to expand the use of digital healthcare services across the country.</p>.<p>The application will allow users to create and manage their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account), access and store health records, and use the 'scan and share' facility for digital registration at healthcare facilities.</p>.<p>One of the key features is the use of artificial intelligence to digitise medical records, including laboratory reports available as PDFs (text) or images, enabling the creation of a personalised health dashboard based on an individual's medical history, officials explained.</p>.Health Ministry proposes residual shelf life of 12 months for imported drugs.<p>The application will also support monitoring of health parameters through integrated tracking of vital signs, medication reminders, personalised health goals and synchronisation with wearable devices for metrics such as steps, calories, heart rate and blood glucose levels.</p>.<p>A PM-JAY wallet feature has also been introduced, providing beneficiaries with details of their available healthcare coverage, expenditure and family-wise utilisation to improve transparency and help them plan future medical expenses.</p>.<p>For personnel covered under the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) health scheme, the application will display policy details, covered family members and reimbursement information. Users will also be able to access details of private health insurance policies, including wallet balances and claims.</p>.<p>The app will enable users to search nearby hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and doctors using GPS-based location services, besides helping them locate Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) empanelled hospitals.</p>.<p>It also integrates with e-RaktKosh to display real-time availability of blood units and provides ambulance booking services.</p>.<p>Other features include family profile management, allowing users to add parents, spouses and children under a single account, medication reminders based on prescriptions or manual inputs, among others.</p>.<p>The application also incorporates a consent management system that allows users to approve, deny or review requests for sharing their health data, ensuring that information is shared only with user consent in accordance with India's digital health privacy framework.</p>.<p>Officials said the revamped platform is expected to serve as a trusted personal health record for individuals and families while accelerating the adoption of digital public health infrastructure under the ABDM. </p>