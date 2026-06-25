Health Ministry launches portal to strengthen surveillance for Ebola at airports

<p>In response to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ebola">Ebola </a>disease outbreak in parts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=africa">Africa</a>, the Civil Aviation Ministry and Delhi International Airport Limited on Thursday launched an upgraded and contactless passenger health self-declaration portal to strengthen public health surveillance at points of entry.</p><p>The current outbreak has been confirmed as Bundibugyo Virus Disease (BVD), and countries bordering Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, have been assessed as high-risk for transmission.</p>.<p>The AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 portal has been developed in collaboration with the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Union health ministry. It requires international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online health self-declaration covering 21-day travel history, exposure history and related symptoms, if any, prior to immigration clearance.</p>.<p>According to a Health Ministry statement, the portal enables real-time data sharing with the Airport Health Officer, Bureau of Immigration, IDSP and State Surveillance Officers, enables swift identification and referral of at-risk travellers while keeping the arrival experience seamless and contactless, with no physical forms to fill on landing.</p>.Congo says confirmed Ebola cases rise over 1,000.<p>The Airsuvidha Self Declaration Form (SDF) can be completed 24 hours in advance before arrival to India.</p>.<p>"Passengers are requested to fill the forms before boarding of the flight, during web check-in for swift clearance on arrival and only required to show the downloaded SDF at the International Travel Health Desk or Immigration counter," the statement said.</p>.<p>The launch of the portal follows the WHO's declaration of the Ebola/Bundibugyo Virus Disease outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a public health emergency of international concern on May 17 under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>