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Health Ministry launches portal to strengthen surveillance for Ebola at airports

The portal requires international arriving passengers to submit a mandatory online health self-declaration covering 21-day travel history.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 09:03 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 09:03 IST
India NewshealthAfricaEbola

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