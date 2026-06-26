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Health Ministry proposes residual shelf life of 12 months for imported drugs

The proposed amendment seeks to facilitate greater efficiency in the pharmaceutical supply chain while maintaining the availability of quality medicines for patients.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 06:42 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 06:42 IST
India NewsDrugsUnion Health Ministry

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