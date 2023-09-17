Healthcare experts laud G20 Delhi declaration for 3 health priorities

"India's Presidency of the G20 Summit has witnessed many significant aspects of human life and health taken into account and it is quite clear that the Delhi Declaration, if followed in its true body and spirit can pave the way for a better, sustainable and resilient future for the whole world. The coming years will hopefully echo the sentiments of the G20 New Delhi Declaration while implementing tangible measures to address a range of pressing issues including climate change, biodiversity, natural energy sources, poverty alleviation, health crises, debt challenges, digital transformation, and international trade,' said Kamal Narayan, CEO, IHW Council."