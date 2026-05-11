‘Healthy and asymptomatic’: 2 Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

<p>Two Indians in the cruise ship abroad with hantavirus case were evacuated to Netherlands. </p><p>The Embassy of India in Spain has said that the two Indians abroad the Dutch vessel MV Hondius are healthy and asymptomatic. </p><p>Taking to their X account, the embassy said, "The 02 Indian nationals are healthy and asymptomatic. As informed by the Spanish National Centre or Emergency Monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), the 2 Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol."</p><p>"The Ambassador is in close contact with the Spanish authorities and the 2 Indian nationals (crew members) and is regularly monitoring the situation to assure the well being and safety of the Indian nationals," the statement read. </p>.<p>“WHO experts on the ground are working with the Spanish Health Ministry on the epidemiological assessment of the passengers and coordinating charter flights with the Interior Ministry,” Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus posted on social media after the disembarkation operation started. The operation included disinfection processes and personal protective equipment in each phase of the transfer.</p><p>“Exterior Health confirms that all are asymptomatic,” he added.</p><p>Hantaviruses are mainly transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents or their excreta, such as saliva, urine and faeces.</p><p>People usually get infected by inhaling aerosolised virus particles from rodent urine, droppings, or saliva in closed or poorly ventilated spaces such as warehouses, ships, barns and storage areas.</p><p>The reported hantavirus cases appear to be isolated ones and its symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.</p><p>Three people have died since the outbreak was first reported.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>