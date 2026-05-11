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‘Healthy and asymptomatic’: 2 Indians aboard cruise ship with hantavirus cases evacuated to Netherlands

The Embassy of India in Spain has said that the two Indians abroad the Dutch vessel MV Hondius are healthy and asymptomatic.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 02:52 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 18:30 IST
India NewsWorld newsVirusNetherlands

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