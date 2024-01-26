Heartfelt thanks for tremendous distinction: Foxconn CEO on being conferred Padma Bhushan

Foxconn CEO Young Liu is among the winners of the Padma Awards 2024, receiving the award for his contributions as a global business leader helping accelerate the growth of local economy.

On being conferred the prestigious award, he said “I am deeply honored to receive the Padma Bhushan from the Government of India. My heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister, President and the wonderful people of India for this tremendous distinction. I firmly believe this is an affirmation of a collaboration that benefits India’s long-term development and supports the growth of local economies. I will continue to inspire my team. Let’s do our part for manufacturing in India and for the betterment of society.”