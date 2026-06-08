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Heat, humidity of India's monsoon could extend summer heat stress as climate warms: Study

The study said long-lasting uncompensable heat stress could pose critical challenges to public health, labour productivity, and climate resilience
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsmonsoonClimateHeatHumidity

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