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Heatwave conditions likely in most parts of northwest, central and eastern India: IMD

Isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi, may expect heatwave conditions on April 24 and 25.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 11:07 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 11:07 IST
India NewsIMDheatwaveIndia Meteorological Department

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