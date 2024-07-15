Heatwave, elections in India create unlikely earnings winners and losers

A scorching summer and a long-drawn election in India may throw up some unlikely winners and losers this earnings season with consumption-linked firms like Bajaj Auto Ltd. slated to report this week. The retail business of Reliance Industries would also be closely watched in the conglomerate’s earnings Friday.

Demand from villages and smaller towns outpaced that of cities in the April-June quarter in a sign of India’s broad-based economic growth. Supermarkets operator Avenue Supermarts Ltd., which has an extensive presence in India’s smaller towns, reported a 17 per cent increase in 1Q profit Saturday, though it narrowly missed earnings estimate. Motorcycle maker Bajaj Auto’s monthly sales reports have signaled fewer inquiries and deferred purchase decisions by potential customers due to the extreme weather. Both stand to benefit from forecast of an above-normal monsoon.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is widely expected to propose measures to boost consumption when she presents federal budget on July 23 giving further impetus to consumer-facing firms and retailers that have been hit by weak rural spending in the past few quarters.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is projected to record its strongest growth for quarterly earnings since the end of 2022. Sales for June also surpassed expectations amid rising demand for AI infrastructure. Earnings optimism pushed the firm’s Taipei-traded shares past NT$1,000 earlier this month, briefly surpassing $1 trillion in market capitalization.