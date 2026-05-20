North India faces severe heatwave with Banda recording 48°C, Delhi at 45.8°C, and warnings issued across multiple states.

Key facts

• Record temperatures Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48°C, while Delhi's Ridge base station hit 45.8°C, making it the hottest spot in the capital.

• Heatwave alerts The meteorological department issued yellow and orange warnings for severe heatwave conditions and warm nights across several northern states for the next week.

• Regional impact Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh experienced extreme heat, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C, while Uttarakhand and West Bengal saw varied conditions.

• Forecasted rise The India Meteorological Department predicted a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C over the next two days across affected regions.