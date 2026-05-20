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North India faces severe heatwave with Banda recording 48°C, Delhi at 45.8°C, and warnings issued across multiple states.
Key facts
• Record temperatures
Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest temperature in the country at 48°C, while Delhi's Ridge base station hit 45.8°C, making it the hottest spot in the capital.
• Heatwave alerts
The meteorological department issued yellow and orange warnings for severe heatwave conditions and warm nights across several northern states for the next week.
• Regional impact
Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh experienced extreme heat, with temperatures ranging from 42°C to 47°C, while Uttarakhand and West Bengal saw varied conditions.
• Forecasted rise
The India Meteorological Department predicted a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C over the next two days across affected regions.
• Humidity and storms
West Bengal faced humid mornings with forecasts of heavy rain in northern parts and thunderstorms in north and south Bengal due to strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.
Key statistics
48°C
Highest recorded temperature in India
45.8°C
Delhi's hottest temperature
46.5°C
Temperature in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
47°C
Temperature in Punjab and Haryana
1-2°C
Forecasted temperature rise
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 20 May 2026, 14:52 IST