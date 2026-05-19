Heatwave sweeps north India, Delhi crosses 45C mark; Banda in UP records 48.2C

<p>New Delhi: Sweltering heat prevailed over vast areas of north-west, central and western India on Tuesday with Banda in east Uttar Pradesh registering a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius and the national capital crossing the 45 degrees Celsius mark.</p> <p>Little respite is expected this week, according to the India Meteorological Department that says “heat wave to severe heat wave conditions” are likely to prevail over north-west and central India.</p> <p>Delhi experienced its hottest day this summer, with maximum temperature at Safderjung base station soaring to 45.1 degrees Celsius. Each of the five meteorological station recorded a maximum temperature over 45 degrees Celsius with one station (Delhi Ridge) registering 46.5 degrees C.</p> <p>This was the first heatwave day of the month in Delhi with dry winds and a searing sun pushing up the temperatures. The weather office has issued an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the coming days.</p> <p>On Monday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius - the second-highest this summer. Aiming to help people on the road to deal with the heat, Delhi government announced distribution of summer kits to construction workers and turning schools near big hospitals into community centres for patient attendants.</p>.At 35.7 degrees Celsius, Delhi records highest maximum temperature for first week of March in 50 years.<p>For three consecutive days, Banda, a dusty town in Bundelkhand, recorded India’s highest temperature. It was 48.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday preceded by 47.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and 46.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.</p>.<p>Located in southern Uttar Pradesh, Banda tops the temperature chart because of the rocky terrain, lack of moisture and local environmental degradation.</p> <p>Uttar Pradesh reeled under intense heatwave conditions with temperatures crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark in 22 of the state's 75 districts, says the IMD. Among the hottest cities in UP were Jhansi and Agra, which recorded a maximum temperature of 46.5 degrees Celsius each, followed by Prayagraj at 45.8 degrees Celsius.</p> <p>In Odisha 21 places recorded temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius or above; Jharsuguda in the western being the hottest at 44.8 degrees Celsius. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, parts of Maharashtra and Telangana are other states that recorded high maximum temperature.</p>