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Heatwave sweeps north India, Delhi crosses 45C mark; Banda in UP records 48.2C

The weather office has issued an orange alert for heatwave to severe heatwave conditions for the coming days.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 18:10 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 18:10 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshheatwavesweatherBandanorth india

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