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'Heavens are not going to fall': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter will be listed for hearing after the summer break.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsAyodhya Ram MandirSupreme Court

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