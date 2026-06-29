'Heavens are not going to fall': Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on Ayodhya Ram temple 'fund theft' row

<p>The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea seeking fair probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.</p><p> A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said the matter will be listed for hearing after the summer break.</p><p>"Heavens are not going to fall… What is the urgency," the bench observed orally.</p><p>The petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.</p><p>"Whether or not the reports regarding missing funds and other alleged irregularities concerning the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust are ultimately found to be true, such reports have caused deep concern among the generations that struggled for the restoration of the glory of Ayodhya," the plea said.</p>