Heavy slogan-shouting, cheering on JNU campus ahead of presidential debate

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University campus here on Wednesday night witnessed heavy sloganeering and cheering by students ahead of the presidential debate of candidates contesting the upcoming students' union election.

Sounds of 'dhol' and trumpets filled the air amid slogans of 'Vande Mataram', 'Jai Bhim' and 'Azadi'. The debate was supposed to take place at 9 pm but got delayed.