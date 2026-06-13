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Held captive in Gurugram flat, forced to work 16 hours daily; house help from Bengal rescued

"There, she was allegedly forced to work for more than 16 hours daily and physically abused," the police officer told PTI.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 14:22 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 14:22 IST
West BengalCrimegurugramMaid

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