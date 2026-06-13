Held captive in Gurugram flat, forced to work 16 hours daily; house help from Bengal rescued

<p>Kolkata: A West Bengal woman has been rescued from an apartment in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a>, where she was allegedly confined, forced to work as a domestic help 16 hours a day and subjected to physical abuse for more than two years, police said.</p>.<p>According to a senior police officer, 39-year-old Bhadu Mandi, a resident of Birbhum district, was rescued on Friday following coordinated action by the district administration, police, civil society organisations and the authorities in Haryana's Gurugram.</p>.<p>The woman had been taken to Gurugram, a metropolis bordering the national capital, as a domestic help following an advance payment of Rs 40,000, he said.</p>.Maid found hanging in Mumbai apartment.<p>"There, she was allegedly forced to work for more than 16 hours daily and physically abused," the police officer told PTI.</p>.<p>He said the apartment was equipped with a highly digitised security system, and the woman allegedly had little to no chance of communicating her ordeal to her family back home. It has also been alleged that she was not allowed to leave the premises.</p>.<p>The case came to light in March this year when Bhadu Mandi's sister, Lakshmi Tudu, approached the authorities here seeking assistance.</p>.<p>According to the family members, Bhadu managed to contact them only when a technician visited the apartment for repair work. Seizing the opportunity, she informed her family about her condition and appealed for help, the rescued woman's kin said.</p>.<p>Based on the information, an NGO, Nari O Sishu Kalyan Kendra, got more details from the family and coordinated with government agencies to arrange for her rescue, the officer said.</p>.When Kenyan maids sought help overseas, diplomats demanded sex.<p>The District Legal Services Authority and the Labour Department were roped in. After an inquiry, the Labour Department identified the matter as a bonded labour case and instructed the Birbhum district magistrate to intervene in the matter immediately, he said.</p>.<p>Following the district magistrate's directive, a complaint was registered at the Illambazar Police Station and an FIR filed under the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>.<p>Subsequently, a team of the West Bengal Police travelled to Gurugram and rescued Bhadu.</p>.<p>During the rescue operation, the owners of the apartment were found absconding, and a notice has been pasted on the doors, directing them to appear before the local police, the officer said.</p>.<p>"The rescue operation was carried out in coordination with the local authorities. Further investigation is underway, and legal action will be pursued against all those found responsible," the officer said.</p>.<p>Police here will record Bhadu's statement upon her return on Sunday, he added.</p>