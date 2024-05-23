Held for stalking & harassing minor, 'good family background' saves MP student from jail time, told to do community service

The boy in his plea for the temporary bail argued that "prolonged confinement would negatively impact his academic prospects". The parents of the accused also appeared in the court and acknowledged that they were ashamed of what their son had done while assuring the court that he would not repeat such actions.

Stating that the boy would “mend his ways to become a better citizen by not involving in any such activity in future," his counsel told the court that, "He would not cause any embarrassment/harassment to the complainant’s side in any manner."

"Meanwhile, he may engage in creative pursuits and community service so that his alleged ego may be melted and thereafter looking to his conduct, bail be confirmed,” the accused's counsel added.

Describing his duties further at the Bhopal hospital for two months, the court observed, “He will neither be allowed to go to the operation theatre nor to the private wards nor will he be allowed to administer any kind of medicine or injection etc to the patients. He will not cause infection or discomfort to the patients in any way and the doctors will ensure this so that the applicant plays the role of a helping hand for the said hospital and does not cause any inconvenience to the patients or doctors/hospital administration by any of his actions.”