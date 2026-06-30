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'He'll be up, he's like me': When Trump wished to call PM Modi at 6 am

'Trump deeply cared about this relationship. He truly considers Modi a friend,' Sergio Gor added.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 11:14 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 11:14 IST
India NewsWorld newsUSNarendra ModiDonald TrumpTrendingbilateral agreements

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