'He'll be up, he's like me': When Trump wished to call PM Modi at 6 am

<p>The long-awaited India-US trade agreement is in its '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/its-in-the-last-1-per-cent-sergio-gor-says-us-india-trade-deal-in-final-steps-to-be-sealed-soon-4056749">last one or 2 per cent</a>', according to the US ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. </p><p>He said that the senior American and Indian officials showed confidence in this strategic partnership. They further highlighted expanding cooperation in trade, technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and defence.</p><p>Gor was speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington, where he said that both countries were in final stages of concluding the bilateral trade agreement.</p><p>"Most of this deal is complete. There are a few items that remain from both sides, but it's in the last one or 2 per cent of that deal," he said.</p>.PM Modi must stop appeasing 'good friend' Trump; India must not sign trade pact as it stands: Congress.<p>Besides, Gor also described the personal bond shared between the US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> and Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>. He counted it as an important pillar of the bilateral relationship. </p><p>Gor recalled a recent evening with Trump in Miami, where he randomly suggested calling Modi.</p><p>"I said, 'Sir, it's 6:00 in the morning there.'</p><p>"He said, 'He'll be up. He's like me.'"</p><p>Gor said this act reflected the relationship between the two leaders.</p><p>"Trump deeply cared about this relationship. He truly considers Modi a friend," he added.</p>.US-India relationship at its lowest in 30 years: Indian-American Democrat leader.<p>Talking about the deal, the ambassador further said that the talks got intensified over the past few weeks and it is going to be a 'win-win situation' that would bring greater certainty to businesses trading between the two countries.</p><p>"As I mentioned, the trade deal -- we're close to getting it done... pretty much the last three weeks we've had travels back and forth," he added.</p><p>Meanwhile, he also rejected the claims that bilateral ties got weakened. He in fact, said said that the partnership grew stronger.</p><p>"So to all those pundits that sit online and tweet and say this relationship is in trouble, when you look at the facts of where this relationship stands, whether it's trade, whether it's defence, or whether it's the people-to-people ties, the relationship is on strong footing," he said.</p>