The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the interim bail hearing of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren to May 22 in the case by Enforcement Directorate where he has been booked for "huge racket of illegal change of ownership of land by the mafia” in Jharkhand.

On May 13, referring to the top court's order in a money-laundering case involving Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Soren sought interim bail for campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections.

